Police: Charlotte Murder Suspect May be in Columbia





Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– Investigators in Charlotte say a man wanted for murder there may be in the Midlands or the Upstate.

Charlotte Mecklenburg Police say Joseph Abercrombie, 32 is wanted for the murder of Antwain Price.

Police say Abercrobie may be staying at motels in the Columbia or Spartanburg areas.

If you know where he is call 704-336-VCAT.