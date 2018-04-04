RCSD looking for two suspects in connection with local scam





Columbia, S.C. (WOLO) – Richland County Sheriff’s office is warning the public of a scam in Columbia and needs resident’s help identifying the two suspects involved.

On March 13, 2018, a woman reported to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department that she was the victim of a scam in which she had lost $15,000.

The victim said two women approached her in the parking lot of a hardware store in the 7400 block of Two Notch Road and struck up a conversation. One of the suspects showed the victim a bag of cash and told the victim she could have some of the cash in the bag if she didn’t tell anyone.

The suspects convinced the victim to withdraw $15,000 from her bank account for a deposit in exchange for some of the money in the bag. The victim then gave the cash to the suspects, who said they would be back but never returned.

One of the suspects is described as a stocky black woman, with a light complexion and straight hair. The other suspect is described as a thin black woman with a dark complexion and short hair.

On March 29, 2018, a different woman said she was approached at a beauty supply store in the 10000 block of Two Notch Road by a woman, who identified herself as “Diane.” The suspect asked the victim to open a bag, which was full of money. A second woman, who identified herself as “Melinda,” approached the bag and said there were $65,000 inside.

The suspect who claimed to be “Diane” said she worked at an office supply store nearby and could use the store’s money counter to verify the amount. The suspect later returned, claiming the money counter broke and would need more money to get it working and to “cover what was in the bag.”

The victim cashed a check and withdrew from her bank accounts a total of $8,250, which she gave to the suspects who fled the scene.

Anyone with information is urged to call CRIMESTOPPERS at 1-888-CRIME-SC.