Saturday’s USC-Florida tennis match moved





COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina women’s tennis’ match against Florida has been moved up to a 9 a.m. start time on Saturday at the Carolina Tennis Center.

The time change, which was agreed upon by both head coaches, was made in hopes of avoiding heavy rain that is forecasted to hit the Columbia area Saturday afternoon.

Match parking and free admission will remain the same.

For updates, continue to check back with GamecocksOnline.com or follow the team on social media (@GamecockWTennis).