Saturday’s USC-Florida tennis match moved

Mike Gillespie,


COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina women’s tennis’ match against Florida has been moved up to a 9 a.m. start time on Saturday at the Carolina Tennis Center.

The time change, which was agreed upon by both head coaches, was made in hopes of avoiding heavy rain that is forecasted to hit the Columbia area Saturday afternoon.

Match parking and free admission will remain the same.

For updates, continue to check back with GamecocksOnline.com or follow the team on social media (@GamecockWTennis).

Share

Related

Gamecock pitcher dismissed from team
The Masters creates women’s tournament
Irmo’s Johnson returns to Masters, but 2017&...
After missing Augusta, Woods, Johnson among favori...

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android