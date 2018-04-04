State of the Fireflies: franchise excited for third year in Columbia

Greg Brzozowski,

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – After their inaugural season in 2016 and their time with former Heisman-winning quarterback Tim Tebow a year ago, Columbia Fireflies president John Katz couldn’t be happier to start the team’s third campaign at Spirit Communications Park and further see his team’s brand catching on in the Midlands.

The Fireflies celebrate Opening Day Thursday against Augusta  at 7:05 p.m. and will complete a four-game series with the GreenJackets Sunday.

