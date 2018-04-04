Surveillance photos released after victim assaulted, pickup truck stolen

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – Deputies with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department are looking for a panhandler they say assaulted a victim at a local convenience store.

Authorities have released surveillance photos of the suspect who is accused of punching the victim after he waived him off at the Shell gas station located in the 9000 block of Garners Ferry Road on Sunday, April 1.

According to deputies, witnesses say the victim was driving a 2016 Chevy pickup truck when he got out to purchase several items from inside the store. The victim returned to get more items and was approached by the suspect again.

The two got into a confrontation and the suspect jumped in the running truck and fled, deputies say.

The victim sufered injuries to his face as a result of the incident.

Along with the victim’s truck, a trailer and a boat that were attached to the truck were also stolen.

