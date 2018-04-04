United Way calls for volunteers for annual week of service

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Community leaders are calling for Midlands residents to roll of their sleeves for a week of volunteerism.

The annual United Way Volunteer Week is taking place Monday, April 16 through Saturday, April 21.

Last year, United Way of the Midlands tells us the week enabled them to provide agencies with 227 volunteers to help, which equated to more than 570 hours served.

If you’d like to take part in this year’s event, sign up to volunteer.