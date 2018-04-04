United Way calls for volunteers for annual week of service

Grace Joyal,

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Community leaders are calling for Midlands residents to roll of their sleeves for a week of volunteerism.

The annual United Way Volunteer Week is taking place Monday, April 16 through Saturday, April 21.

Last year, United Way of the Midlands tells us the week enabled them to provide agencies with 227 volunteers to help, which equated to more than 570 hours served.

If you’d like to take part in this year’s event, sign up to volunteer.

Share

Related

Greenville festival to draw artists, musicians fro...
Good Morning Columbia welcomes special guests
11-year-old Pennsylvania boy gets jury summons
Disney’s Elsa surprises sad birthday girl

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android