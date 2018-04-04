Wood products company adding 120 jobs in Orangeburg County





ORANGEBURG, S.C. (AP) – A wood products company says it will create 120 new jobs in South Carolina over the next five years.

Media outlets reported Universal Forest Products said Tuesday it will spend $6 million as it creates the jobs in Orangeburg County.

The company will operate as UFP Cameron LLC. It’s expected to begin operations later this year. The facility will make products for the industrial market.

Universal Forest Products supplies material for retail, industrial and construction markets.