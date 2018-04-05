60 thousand jobs available across SC last month

There were more than 60,000 advertised jobs in South Carolina during March, according to the Conference Board’s monthly Help Wanted Online (HWOL) report.

In March 2018, there were 2.6 ads per 100 people in the state’s civilian labor force. Nationally, there are 2.98 ads per 100 civilians in the labor force in March 2018.

“South Carolina’s economy continues to grow and businesses continue to add jobs that pay good wages that can support a family. If anyone is in need of assistance finding a job, contact one of our SC Works Center representatives for help,” said Cheryl Stanton, executive director of the S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce.

The South Carolina industry with the most job openings is Professional and Related jobs with 19,032 and paying an average hourly wage of $29.69. Followed by Sales and Office, 11,710, paying on average $15.98 per hour; Production and Transportation, 8,383, paying on average $16.79 per hour; Service, 7,360, paying on average $11.66 per hour; Management and Business, 6,506, paying on average $38.65 per hour; and Construction and Maintenance, 6,106, paying on average $19.61 per hour.

The February Supply/Demand rate stands at 1.66 unemployed for each advertised vacancy in South Carolina. The national February Supply/Demand rate is 1.42.