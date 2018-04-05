Blythewood woman pleads guilty to embezzlement of government funds

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO) – United States Attorney Beth Drake stated today that Teresa Yarborough-Walker pled guilty to theft of government funds.

Evidence presented at the hearing established that Walker was the human resources supervisor for Genesis Health Care, Inc. Genesis is a non-profit health care center that offers medical services to poor, rural communities. Genesis was funded by the Health Resources Service Administration, an agency within the US Department of Health and Human Services. Many Genesis patients are on Medicare and Medicaid.

Walker embezzled from Genesis by creating fictitious employees and paying them a salary. She then diverted those salaries to herself. She modified the payroll software to prevent reports from going to management that would have revealed the scheme.

Walker stole approximately $416,257.00.

The maximum penalty faced by Walker is imprisonment for ten years, with a potential fine up to $250,000.