City of Columbia hosts Community Block Party





Columbia, S.C. (WOLO) – The City of Columbia Community Development Department will honor National Community Development Week this week with The Community Block Party.

The Community Block Party will include free food, games, music and door prizes.

The event is set to take place tomorrow (4/6) from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. in the parking lot of 1225 Lady Street in Columbia.

For more information, please call the Community Development Department at 803-545-3373.