Clemson guard to transfer

Liam McKay





Clemson, S.C. — The Tigers announced today that sophomore guard Scott Spencer will transfer from Clemson university.

Head coach Brad Brownell stated, “I’d like to thank Scott for his commitment and dedication to our program over the last two seasons,” and wished him, “the best of luck in the future.”

A Virginia native, Spencer saw time in 25 games over the course of his career. He averaged 1.3 points and 0.6 rebounds in his seven minute-per-game average.