Clemson’s Doc Redman fires 76 in first round of Masters





Augusta, Ga.— Clemson sophomore Doc Redman shot a four-over-par 76 in the opening round of the 2018 Masters and stands in a tie for 62nd place out of 87 players entering Friday’s second round at the famed Augusta National Golf Club. Former Clemson All-American Kyle Stanley had an even par 72 and stands in 21st place.

Redman had two birdies and six bogeys on the day while playing with reigning Masters Champion Sergio Garcia and reigning PGA Champion Justin Thomas. Redman beat Garcia by five shots and was just two shots short of Thomas’s two over par 74. Thomas is ranked No. 2 in the world and Garcia is No. 7.

Redman got off to a great start as he played the first seven holes in even par and was on the leader boards displayed over the Augusta National Course for over three hours. The native of Raleigh, NC was closest to the pin in his group with his approach to the green on each of the first four holes.

Redman played the first three holes at one under par as he had birdie putts of eight feet or closer on each hole. He rimmed out a birdie putt on one from eight feet, missed a five footer with a strong break on number-two, then made a four-footer for birdie on the third hole.

Redman hit a rough stretch on holes 8-11, as he bogeyed three of the four holes to go to three over par. But, he regained his momentum on the 12th hole with a par and had his second birdie of the day on 13.

After hitting his drive close to Ray’s Creek on the left of the fairway on the 13th hole, he struck a six iron 195 yards to within eight feet of the pin on the par five hole, giving him a strong look at eagle. He missed the putt, but made a tap-in for the birdie.

Redman made par on 14 by getting up and down from just off the back of the green, then got up and down from in front of the green on 15. Redman and thousands of fans watched in disbelief as defending champion Garcia hit five consecutive balls in the water in front of the green to make a 13 on the hole.

Redman then three-putted the 16th hole from 10 feet and made bogey out of the bunker in front of the green on 17 to go to four over par. He made a par on the 18th hole, something the eluded many golfers on Thursday.

“Today was a lot of fun,” said Redman after the round to the media gathered near the famous large tree behind the 18th green. “But, this was not the result I wanted. I think I threw away a good round, and that was frustrating. But, come tomorrow I will try and build on some good stuff and shoot a good score.

“I was pretty nervous on the first hold, but I was able to lock in and hit a pretty good first shot. I think that made a difference. I was comfortable from then on. Overall I don’t think nerves were a factory.

“I hit some good shots to the green the first three holes, and should have been three under par for the first three holes. But, I just didn’t make the putts.”

Redman’s pursuit to become just the second amateur from Clemson top make the cut at the Masters on Friday when he tees off at 1:38 p.m. with Garcia and Thomas.