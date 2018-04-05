Deputies Searching for Suspects Who Broke Into Lexington Home

Lexington County, SC (WOLO) – Deputies say their searching for two suspects who broke into a home on Lawson Road, and were caught on video rummaging through drawers, using a fire extinguisher inside, and spray painting a wall.

The incident, investigators say happened on Sunday in Leesville, and the suspects are also accused of going through the bedroom and a freezer in the home.

If you have any information into the crime call Crimestoppers 1-888-CRIME-SC.