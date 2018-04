DJ, Wesley Bryan have work to do after round one at Masters

AUGUSTA, GA (WOLO) — After one round at The Masters, both Dutch Fork grads Dustin Johnson and Wes Bryan still have some work to do to stay in contention this weekend.

DJ shot a +1 (71) today, while Bryan finished with a +2 (72).

Everyone is chasing Jordan Spieth, the clubhouse leader at -6.