Dozens of bags of mail found at postal carrier’s home





ABC News – Postal Service investigators on Tuesday recovered dozens of bags of mail from a backyard shed belonging to a Long Island, New York postal worker, ABC station WABC reported.

Agents from the Postal Service’s Office of the Inspector General went to the postal carrier’s home in Bellmore after they received a tip of undelivered mail, the station reported.

United States Postal Service's Office of the Inspector General removed dozens of bags of undelivered mail from Long Island home. WABC

The postal carrier has not been charged, but the Inspector General’s Office said it would make a decision on whether to prosecute after a review of the undelivered mail and consultation with local and federal law enforcement agencies.