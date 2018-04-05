Dream come true for Columbia man with one shot at The Masters

AUGUSTA, GA (WOLO) – A man gets the dream of a lifetime after shaking hands with a golf great in Augusta.

Magic at #TheMasters… 5 days after @jordsierra27 took to social media to see if her stepdad Shane Caldwell's dream of meeting @TigerWoods could come true in Augusta, the 4-time green jacket winner signs his glove & spends a moment with the Columbia native he'll never forget. pic.twitter.com/OeNVG5D0Z1 — Greg Brzozowski (@GregABCColumbia) April 5, 2018

Greg Brzozowski has the exclusive story above about why this meeting was a hole-in-one of wishes for a man who may not have time for a shot at another chance like this.