Dream come true for Columbia man with one shot at The Masters

Greg Brzozowski,

AUGUSTA, GA (WOLO) – A man gets the dream of a lifetime after shaking hands with a golf great in Augusta.

Greg Brzozowski has the exclusive story above about why this meeting was a hole-in-one of wishes for a man who may not have time for a shot at another chance like this.

Share

Related

ABC Columbia News Update
N. Charleston Police investigating infant hot car ...
ABC Columbia News Update
Surveillance photos released after victim assaulte...

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android