Five Points Foundation Donates Big

Columbia, SC (WOLO) —Saint Patrick’s Day may have come and gone, but it appears the luck of the Irish are still alive and well. Thursday the Five Points Foundation dished out a whole lot of green.

The foundation donated 49 thousand dollars to 33 local charities. Officials say the annual festival that brought in more than 40 thousand revelers is what helped generate the money the organization says can help local charities continue doing work you can’t put a price on.