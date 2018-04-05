Coroner identifies three teens killed during high speed car chase in Irmo

IRMO, S.C. (WOLO) – Authorities say six people were traveling in a stolen 2008 Pontiac G6 when the driver failed to stop for police, now three of those passengers are dead.

Investigators with the Irmo Police department say just after 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, officers attempted to initiate a traffic stop, but were led on a chase through Irmo that ended with the fatal crash on Piney Grove Road.

The victims have been identified as 15-year-old Travis Green, Jr; 13-year-old Travion D’Monte Green and 15-year-old Reshad Davis.

The Columbia teens all died of multiple traumatic injuries sustained during the incident and were not wearing a seat belts.

Green was transported to Palmetto Health Richland, but later died.

Coroner Margaret Fisher said the three other occupants are still in the hospital suffering from non-life threatening to critical injuries.

The accident remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol MAIT and the Lexington County Coroner’s Office.

