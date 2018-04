Inmates Perform Musical at Prison

Bishopville, SC (WOLO) — Here is proof that you never know where you might find talent, even if you have to go behind bars to hear it.

Thursday afternoon inmates at Lee County Correctional Institute were joined by the Chamber Ensemble of Carnegie Hall for a performance of their musical about Abraham Lincoln.

The musicians are part of a non-profit organization called Decoda, which aims to use music as rehab for inmates.