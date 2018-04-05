Lancaster Mayor Passes Away, Says City Administrator





Lancaster, S.C. (WOLO)- The mayor of Lancaster, John Howard died of lung cancer in a North Carolina hospital on Tuesday says the city’s administrator.

Howard, 67, was elected to office in February of 2016, after the death of former Mayor Joe Shaw.

Before becoming mayor, Howard served on the Lancaster City Council for 33 years.

Howard is survived by his wife Karon, two children and five grandchildren.

A special election for mayor will be on July 10th.

Funeral arrangements have not been announced.