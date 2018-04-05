Lexington officials searching for suspicious men after approaching children





Lexington, S.C. (WOLO) – Chief Terrence Green is requesting the help of the Town of Lexington community in identifying two male subjects who approached children asking if they needed a ride in two separate incidents.

On the afternoon of Saturday, March 31, 2018, between the approximate times of 4:50 p.m. and 5:30 p.m., two juvenile males reported that they had observed a tan or gold early 2000’s Chevrolet Suburban in the area of the 100 block of Middlebrook Drive in Lexington, South Carolina.

During the first incident, an eight-year-old boy was approached by a black male who was described as being approximately 30 years old, bald and wearing a white t-shirt. The black male subject was driving the Chevrolet Suburban and asked the eight-year-old if he needed a ride to which he declined and returned to his home.

During the second incident, a twelve-year-old boy was spoken to by a white male who was described as being approximately 40 years old and having gray hair. The white male subject was driving the Chevrolet Suburban asked the twelve-year-old if he needed a ride to which he declined and returned to his home.

Both juveniles were interviewed during the course of this investigation and composite sketches of the male subjects were completed by the State Law Enforcement Division (SLED).

Anyone with information about this investigation, or knows the identities of the male subjects, are asked to contact Detective Nic Beza of the Lexington Police Department at 803-358-1414.

Those with information can also contact Midlands Crimestoppers in the following ways:

CALL – 1-888-CRIME-SC.

WEBSITE – www.midlandscrimestoppers.com. Click on the “Submit a Tip” tab.

DOWNLOAD – The new P3 Tips App for Apple or Android devices.

Due to these incidents being reported, officers of the Lexington Police Department have increased patrols in all neighborhood areas.