Mall evacuated, several people ‘sick’ after inhaling pesticide spray





COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – ABC Columbia has confirmed that Richland Mall was evacuated due to pesticide being sprayed to ward of insects.

According to Columbia Fire Chief Aubrey Jenkins, the smell of the spray caused several employees in the mall and others to become sick.

The evacuation occurred earlier today.

We have a crew headed to the scene to gather additional information.

