Taking 10,000 small steps to make a statement

The annual 5K NAMI walk planned for the weekend

COLUMBIA SC (WOLO)-The annual NAMI Walk for Mental Health promises exercise and a message. According to Companion Benefit Alternatives Amanda Downey, the walk is planned for Saturday morning at Finlay Park. Downey says that a warm-up is planned for 9:00 AM with fitness guru James Patrick, followed by the 5K walk at 10:00 AM.

The purpose of the walk is to raise awareness about mental health and help fund various NAMI programs.

You can find more information about the walk and the mission of NAMI HERE.