Person Identified in Skeletal Remains, Officials Say





Sumter, SC (WOLO) – Officials say they’ve identified the person who’s skeletal remains were discovered by children playing in the woods last month.

Using dental records and DNA, the Sumter County coroner says the remains were those of Michael Thompson.

The cause of death has not been determined, according to authorities.

Deputies say Thompson had serious medical issues, which included a spinal cord injury and fainting spells.