Riverbanks Zoo Welcomes New Baby Giraffe





COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)- The Riverbanks Zoo has welcomed a new family member.

On Monday afternoon one of Riverbank’s giraffes, Ginger, gave birth to a healthy female calf.

Zoo officials say the calf was born healthy. standing at 5’7 and weighed in at 93 pounds.

The baby giraffe was standing about an hour after she came into the world.