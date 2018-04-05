Three Teens Dead, Three In Hospital After High Speed Chase

IRMO, SC (WOLO)– The accident happened around 9:40 Thursday night. Irmo police say the stolen 2008 Pontiac G6 was going 55 miles per hour in a 35 zone, and then lost control. Reshad Davis (15) died on the scene. Travis Green Jr. (15), and Travion Green (13) were transported to a local hospital but both succumbed to their injuries.

“And then I hear a skidding sound of a car losing control, and then kind of a clunk sound, like it stopped moving because it hit something. I could see 3 or 4 emergency vehicles already there. Irmo City police, Lexington County, then I looked across the street and could see a car sticking up, halfway up through the bush there,” Jason Arnold said, a neighbor who has lived across the street from where the accident happened since 2008. “I wonder what they’re thinking when they do that sort of thing. Of if they’re even thinking about anyone but themselves at all. It’s sad,” he said.

Highway Patrol says none of the six teens in the car were wearing seat belts at the time of the accident.

“I feel as though if they had their seat belts on it probably wouldn’t have went out the way that it did,” Ronald Lykes said, another resident in the area.

The three other passengers of the vehicle are still in the hospital. Renas Davis (18), Jerquaris Harper (17), and a 14-year-old are recovering with injuries ranging from non-life threatening to critical. Irmo police say the 2008 Pontiac G6 was recently stolen from Columbia, and found a firearm on one of the teens. The accident has shaken the Piney Grove community.

“Pretty hard. What I saw was three bodies coming out. And I didn’t see what had happened. I just saw them come out of the ambulances. And I didn’t know if they were grownups or kids or what,” Ed Dudley said, a resident who lives next door.

Many of the neighbors who watched the scene unfold are parents themselves, thinking about their own kids after seeing the accident.

“I thank the lord for them. Because they could’ve been in a situation like what happened last night. But I’m just sorry about that, it’s a hurting feeling. Even though they’re not my kids, it’s a hurting feeling when three kids get killed at one time,” Lykes said.

Captain Dennis with Irmo Police he says this is a senseless tragedy and the community is heartbroken. Highway patrol and the Lexington County coroner is investigating the accident.