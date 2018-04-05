Tigers set to hit the road for weekend series at Notre Dame

Liam McKay





Clemson, S.C. — The Tigers travel to Notre Dame for a three game weekend series.

The two teams will face off at Frank Eck Stadium on Friday at 5:05pm, Saturday at 2:05 pm, and Sunday at 1:05pm.

Clemson is 23-6 (8-4 ACC) on the season and is coming off of a 6-1 win at home against Coastal Carolina. The Tigers are averaging 6.1 runs per game and hitting .249 with a .371 on-base percentage and 18 steals.

They will face a 12-16 (4-8 ACC) Notre Dame team that is coming off of an 18-4 home win vs. Chicago State. The Fighting Irish are hitting .268 and have a 5.44 ERA and .974 fielding percentage.

Clemson leads the overall series 8-5, but Notre Dame is 4-2 when hosting the Tigers.

The games will be broadcast on ACC Network Extra.