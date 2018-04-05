Tigers set to hit the road for weekend series at Notre Dame

Liam McKay
Mike Gillespie,


Clemson, S.C. — The Tigers travel to Notre Dame for a three game weekend series.

The two teams will face off at Frank Eck Stadium on Friday at 5:05pm, Saturday at 2:05 pm, and Sunday at 1:05pm.

Clemson is 23-6 (8-4 ACC) on the season and is coming off of a 6-1 win at home against Coastal Carolina. The Tigers are averaging 6.1 runs per game and hitting .249 with a .371 on-base percentage and 18 steals.

They will face a 12-16 (4-8 ACC) Notre Dame team that is coming off of an 18-4 home win vs. Chicago State. The Fighting Irish are hitting .268 and have a 5.44 ERA and .974 fielding percentage.

Clemson leads the overall series 8-5, but Notre Dame is 4-2 when hosting the Tigers.

The games will be broadcast on ACC Network Extra.

Share

Related

Clemson takes on number one Kansas in Sweet Sixtee...
Benedict hosts Central State Saturday night
HIGHLIGHTS & REACTION: (2) Clemson blows past...
Gamecocks & Tigers Renew Rivalry this Weekend

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android