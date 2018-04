WATCH: Tim Tebow homers in first AA at-bat

BINGHAMTON, NY – Binghamton outfielder Tim Tebow belted a three-run homer on the first pitch of his Double-A career to send the Rumble Ponies to a 6-0 victory over the Portland Sea Dogs on Thursday night at NYSEG Stadium. Peter Alonso and Jeff McNeil each added home runs and four Rumble Ponies pitchers combined for a shutout in the Opening Night victory.