Days days of empowerment for women planned for next week

Courses on salary negotiation, safe workplaces, and a gubernatorial forum

COLUMBIA SC (WOLO)-The Women’s Right and Empowerment Network (WREN) is planning their second summit, themed “Women’s Economic Empowerment,” for Monday and Tuesday. According to WREN Communication Director Emme Crawford, the first day will include speakers, breakout sessions, and workshops on several topics including salary negotiation, creating a safe workplace and more.

The second day, according to Crawford includes a gubernatorial forum featuring 4 candidates hoping to win the corner office in November, including Phil Noble, James Smith, Catherine Templeton, and Marguerite Willis.

