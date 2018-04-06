19-year-old dies in single-vehicle crash

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO) – Richland County Coroner Gary Watts identified the driver who died in a single-vehicle collision at 3:30 this morning (4/6).

19-year-old Robert D. Edelmayer was the driver of a vehicle that left the roadway and struck a tree. Mr. Edelmayer was transported from the scene by Richland County EMS and taken to Palmetto Health Richland Memorial Hospital where he died at 7:00 a.m.

His cause of death was due to multiple blunt force injuries.

The Columbia Police Department is investigating the incident.