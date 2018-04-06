19-year-old dies in single-vehicle crash

Jacqueline Lawson,

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO) – Richland County Coroner Gary Watts identified the driver who died in a single-vehicle collision at 3:30 this morning (4/6).

19-year-old Robert D. Edelmayer was the driver of a vehicle that left the roadway and struck a tree.  Mr. Edelmayer was transported from the scene by Richland County EMS and taken to Palmetto Health Richland Memorial Hospital where he died at 7:00 a.m.

His cause of death was due to multiple blunt force injuries.

The Columbia Police Department is investigating the incident.

Share

Related

Dow dives more than 550 points on fears of trade w...
2 suspects sought who stole $350K from Target
New Jersey couple awarded $37 million in talcum po...
GoFundMe page setup for family of Saluda County of...

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android