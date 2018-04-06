2 suspects sought who stole $350K from Target





ABC News – Two suspects who in broad daylight stole nearly $350,000 from a Target in New York City are being sought by both the FBI and New York police.

Two masked men entered the vault room of a Target department store in the Bronx in New York City at around 8:15 a.m. on March 26, authorities said.

Police are seeking 2 suspects who got away with $350,000 from a Target store's vault on March 26, 2018 in New York. WABC

Police are seeking 2 suspects who got away with $350,000 from a Target store's vault on March 26, 2018 in New York. WABC

Police are seeking 2 suspects who got away with $350,000 from a Target store's vault on March 26, 2018 in New York. WABC





They stuffed what turned out to be almost $350,000 into a duffel bag and ran out of the store, hopping onto a blue-and-white motorcycle to get away, authorities said. No Target customer or employees were hurt in the robbery.

The FBI and the NYPD’s violent crime task force are investigating and consider the pair armed and dangerous.