(5) Gamecock tennis match with (12) Florida moved

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina women’s tennis’ match against Florida has been moved to an 8 a.m. start time on Saturday at the Carolina Tennis Center.

The time change, which was agreed upon by both head coaches, was made in hopes of avoiding heavy rain that is forecasted to hit the Columbia area around 12 p.m. on Saturday.

Match parking and free admission will remain the same. A free Wimbledon-style breakfast with sweet blueberry biscuits, strawberries and cream, coffee and mock-mosas will be available for fans who attend Saturday’s match.

