Clemson’s Friday matchup with Notre Dame postponed

NOTRE DAME, IND. – Friday’s game between Clemson and Notre Dame at Frank Eck Stadium was postponed due to low wind chill. The new series schedule is:

• Game 1 – Saturday , 1:05 p.m.

• Game 2 – Sunday , TBA (first game of doubleheader)

• Game 3 – Sunday , TBA (second game of doubleheader)