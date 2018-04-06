DSS making changes and improvements in child welfare system

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO) – The South Carolina Department of Social Services is continuing to make progress in changing its culture and operations to improve the experience and outcomes for children in foster care in the state, according to a federal court monitoring report evaluating the Department’s operations. The report, filed April 6, is the second submitted to the U.S. District Court in the Michelle H. et. al. class action lawsuit.

The Department just completed its first year under a federal court monitoring system that requires it to progress toward benchmark targets in core measurements. The report, prepared by federal court-appointed monitors, details progress the Department is making toward previously agreed upon standards.

DSS ensured that foster children visited with siblings at a higher rate. The decision-making process for screening abuse and neglect cases, including which cases needed further investigation, improved; and DSS efforts to reduce the number of young children in congregate care settings have been very successful.

“Everyone agrees that the changes necessary to build a strong, effective child welfare system are a heavy lift and cannot be achieved in a vacuum,” DSS Director Susan Alford said. “Reform of this magnitude demands deliberate, targeted work to develop strategies that will have the biggest impact on positive outcomes for children. It won’t happen as quickly as we all would like, because lasting child welfare reform requires rebuilding an already overburdened system from its foundation.”

The report identifies three broad areas in which the agency needs to show improvement, which were the same areas mentioned in previous reports. These are sprawling, multi-faceted issues that will take time to improve — data collection, adequate staff and resources to serve children and increasing the number of foster homes statewide.

As noted in the report, DSS caseloads are higher than acceptable standards, which is driven by the increasing number of children coming into care. Initial progress in decreasing caseloads has been mitigated by the increasing number of foster children who are being served by the Department since its implementation of a statewide call center for referrals for abuse and neglect in 2017. The call centers represent a major achievement for the Department, as these regional operations assure that all calls for abuse and neglect are screened by intake workers who are specifically trained for that work, as opposed to relying on county caseworkers to perform that function.

The Department is in the midst of a statewide effort to recruit more foster families, working with churches, schools, community groups and others to educate people about the great need to keep children closer to their home communities.

DSS also is working with national experts to improve its data collection system and promote increased accountability and transparency. DSS has received ongoing support from Gov. Henry McMaster and significant funding from the General Assembly, which will help make progress toward the goals of the lawsuit.

“Our vulnerable children, who through no fault of their own are victims of abuse and neglect, deserve our best efforts to promote their safety and recovery so their lives can have purpose and meaning,” Alford said. “Our Department and its more than 4,000 employees are committed to pushing forward until we achieve the outcomes our children deserve.”