GoFundMe page setup for family of Saluda County officer killed in the line of duty

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Those wanting to support the family of slain Saluda County Sheriff’s officer, Corporal Dale Hallman now have the opportunity to lend a hand.

Serve and Connect (formerly Heroes in Blue) set up a GoFundMe page earlier today as a way to help ease the financial burden for his family during this difficult time.

Hallman, 30, was killed in the line of duty last Thursday night, and the page has already raised over $3,100 in just a three hours.

As of this posting, a total of 51 people had donated to the fund. The campaign is trending on Go Fund Me, meaning it is one of the most active fundraisers on that site.

According to the page, Hallman leaves behind a pregnant wife and two young step-sons.

Cpl. Dale Hallman had bravely served the Saluda County Sheriff’s Office for nearly 5 years & was a K9 handler. He was responding to a call for bloodhound assistance when killed in the line of duty. The K9 survived the vehicle accident. We are forever grateful for his service. pic.twitter.com/NTLMWTmcq2 — Solicitor11thCircuit (@Solicitor_11th) April 6, 2018

Hallman was killed while responding with K9 backup to catch a suspect who allegedly ran into the woods. He was killed when his car crashed while en route to the scene.

For details on how to donate click here or visit the page at gofundme.com/dalehallmanmemorialfund

