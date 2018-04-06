Hornets guard named to USA basketball team





USA Basketball announced today that Hornets guard Kemba Walker is one of the 35 players selected to make up the 2018-20 USA Men’s National Team roster of players who are expected to attend the July 25-27 USA Men’s National Team minicamp in Las Vegas. It is expected that the official, 12-member 2019 USA World Cup and 2020 U.S. Olympic teams, should the USA qualify to compete in China and Tokyo, will be comprised of players from the 2018-20 USA National Team.

This is the latest recognition for Walker, who has been selected to each of the last two NBA All-Star Games and previously participated in the 2013 USA Basketball Men’s National Team mini-camp. During the 2017-18 season, his seventh in Charlotte, the 6-1 guard has become the Hornets career leader in scoring, three-point field goals, free throws, 20-point games, 30-point games and games with multiple three-pointers. Since the start of the 2015-16 season, Walker ranks fifth in the NBA in three-point field goals (649) and eighth in total points (5,249). Including the current campaign, the three-season run gives him three of the top five single-season three-point field goal totals in franchise history and three of the top eight single-season scoring totals.

Along with Walker, the 34 other players selected for the 2018-20 USA Men’s National Team roster are: Harrison Barnes (Dallas Mavericks); Bradley Beal (Washington Wizards); Devin Booker (Phoenix Suns); Jimmy Butler (Minnesota Timberwolves); Mike Conley Jr. (Memphis Grizzlies); DeMarcus Cousins (New Orleans Pelicans); Stephen Curry (Golden State Warriors); Anthony Davis (New Orleans Pelicans); DeMar DeRozan (Toronto Raptors); Andre Drummond (Detroit Pistons); Kevin Durant (Golden State Warriors); Paul George (Oklahoma City Thunder); Eric Gordon (Houston Rockets); Draymond Green (Golden State Warriors); Blake Griffin (Detroit Pistons); James Harden (Houston Rockets); Tobias Harris (Los Angeles Clippers); Gordon Hayward (Boston Celtics); Kyrie Irving (Boston Celtics); LeBron James (Cleveland Cavaliers); DeAndre Jordan (Los Angeles Clippers); Kawhi Leonard (San Antonio Spurs); Damian Lillard (Portland Trail Blazers); Kevin Love (Cleveland Cavaliers); Kyle Lowry (Toronto Raptors); CJ McCollum (Portland Trail Blazers); Khris Middleton (Milwaukee Bucks); Victor Oladipo (Indiana Pacers); Chris Paul (Houston Rockets); Isaiah Thomas (Los Angeles Lakers); Klay Thompson (Golden State Warriors); Myles Turner (Indiana Pacers); John Wall (Washington Wizards); and Russell Westbrook (Oklahoma City Thunder).

“While we do not have an official competition that we need to prepare for in 2018, the selection and announcement of our new pool of national team members and this year’s July minicamp are important first steps in our preparations to defend the FIBA World Cup and Olympic titles we won during the last two quadrenniums,” said USA Basketball Men’s National Team managing director Jerry Colangelo. “This year’s minicamp is an opportunity for us to continue and expand the culture, brotherhood and camaraderie that has been built.

“As is shown by the return of 29 past national team players, our pipeline is well developed and it is a key factor in our success. We’re also excited about the new players who have been added to the program and the roster will remain fluid over the next three years as we continue to look for and consider players who can contribute to our program.”

2018-20 USA BASKETBALL MEN’S NATIONAL TEAM

NAME POS HGT WGT *AGE NBA TEAM / COLLEGE

Harrison Barnes F 6-8 225 25 Dallas Mavericks / North Carolina

Bradley Beal G 6-5 207 24 Washington Wizards / Florida

Devin Booker G 6-6 210 21 Phoenix Suns / Kentucky

Jimmy Butler G 6-7 236 28 Minnesota Timberwolves / Marquette

Mike Conley Jr. G 6-1 175 30 Memphis Grizzlies / Ohio State

DeMarcus Cousins C 6-11 270 27 New Orleans Pelicans / Kentucky

Stephen Curry G 6-3 190 30 Golden State Warriors / Davidson

Anthony Davis F/C 6-10 253 25 New Orleans Pelicans / Kentucky

DeMar DeRozan G 6-7 220 28 Toronto Raptors / USC

Andre Drummond C 6-11 279 24 Detroit Pistons / Connecticut

Kevin Durant G 6-9 240 29 Golden State Warriors / Texas

Paul George F/G 6-9 220 27 Oklahoma City Thunder / Fresno State

Eric Gordon G 6-4 215 29 Houston Rockets / Indiana

Draymond Green F 6-7 230 28 Golden State Warriors / Michigan State

Blake Griffin F 6-10 251 29 Detroit Pistons / Oklahoma

James Harden G 6-5 220 28 Houston Rockets / Arizona State

Tobias Harris F 6-9 235 25 Los Angeles Clippers / Tennessee

Gordon Hayward F 6-8 226 28 Boston Celtics / Butler

Kyrie Irving G 6-3 193 26 Boston Celtics / Duke

LeBron James F 6-8 250 33 Cleveland Cavaliers / St. Vincent-St. Mary H.S.

DeAndre Jordan C 6-11 265 29 Los Angeles Clippers / Texas A&M

Kawhi Leonard F 6-7 230 26 San Antonio Spurs / San Diego State

Damian Lillard G 6-3 195 27 Portland Trail Blazers / Weber State

Kevin Love F 6-10 251 29 Cleveland Cavaliers / UCLA

Kyle Lowry G 6-0 205 32 Toronto Raptors / Villanova

CJ McCollum G 6-3 190 26 Portland Trail Blazers / Lehigh

Khris Middleton F 6-8 234 26 Milwaukee Bucks / Texas A&M

Victor Oladipo G 6-4 210 25 Indiana Pacers / Indiana

Chris Paul G 6-0 175 32 Houston Rockets / Wake Forest

Isaiah Thomas G 5-9 185 29 Los Angeles Lakers / Washington

Klay Thompson G 6-7 215 28 Golden State Warriors / Washington State

Myles Turner C 6-1 255 22 Indiana Pacers / Texas

Kemba Walker G 6-1 184 27 Charlotte Hornets / Connecticut

John Wall G 6-4 210 27 Washington Wizards / Kentucky

Russell Westbrook G 6-3 200 29 Oklahoma City Thunder / UCLA

Managing Director: Jerry Colangelo

Head Coach: Gregg Popovich, San Antonio Spurs