No. 11 Gamecock softball hosts No. 20 Arkansas Friday

COLUMBIA, S.C. — No. 11 South Carolina is set for a key SEC series as it plays host to No. 20 Arkansas for a three-game set starting Friday at 6:00 PM ET on SEC Network Plus. Saturday’s game is set for 2:00 PM ET on SEC Network Plus while the series finale on Sunday is scheduled for 1:00 PM ET on SEC Network Plus.

Carolina comes into the weekend with an impressive 31-6 record, including a 6-3 mark in SEC play. Carolina earned win No. 31 on the year on Wednesday as freshman pitcher Kelsey Oh led the Gamecocks to a 5-2 victory with her 10th win of the year.

Carolina is set to be on TV for the 20th-22nd time this season with the Arkansas series.

South Carolina’s opponents for the week came in with a combined 49-19 record. The series against Arkansas will be the 13th-15th time Carolina will face a ranked opponent. This will be the third time this year the Gamecocks will be the higher ranked team in a ranked game.

 

