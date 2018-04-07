14 killed as truck plows into bus carrying Canadian hockey team

Fourteen people are dead and another 14 are injured after a bus carrying a Canadian hockey team was involved in a crash late Friday in Saskatchewan.

Nipawin Royal Canadian Mounted Police confirmed the accident and said 28 people were on the bus, which was carrying a youth hockey team called the Humboldt Broncos. Three of those who are injured are in critical condition, the RCMP said.

“We are not confirming the identity of the victims at this time, including whether the deceased are players or coaches,” Nipawin RCMP said in a statement. “We will be working with our partner agencies to ensure families are notified as soon as possible and the appropriate supports are provided to families and others who are impacted by this extremely tragic incident.”

According to CTV, the bus was T-boned by a tractor-trailer on Highway 35. The team was traveling to a game in Nipawin at the time of the accident.

“Our thoughts and prayers are extended to the families of our staff and athletes as well as to all who have been impacted by this horrible tragedy,” Broncos President Kevin Garinger said. “Our Broncos family is in shock as we try to come to grips with our incredible loss.”

Nipawin, Saskatchewan, is about three hours northeast of Saskatoon, the Canadian province’s most populous city.

“Words can not describe the loss that we feel tonight,” Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe said on Facebook. “The news I have heard is difficult to comprehend.

“Tonight, we all must pray for these families.”

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also sent his condolences on Twitter to the families of those killed and injured in the accident.

I cannot imagine what these parents are going through, and my heart goes out to everyone affected by this terrible tragedy, in the Humboldt community and beyond. https://t.co/2cIn2CTy08 — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) April 7, 2018

The Broncos play in the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League, an under-20 youth league that regularly produces NHL players. Rod Brind’Amour, Curtis Joseph, Ron Hextall and Chris Chelios are among the former NHL stars who played in the SJHL. Bill McDougall, who played three seasons in the NHL and set records in the AHL, is an alumni of the Humboldt Broncos.