Sumter Deputies Search For Man After Armed Robbery, Assault on Clerk

SUMTER, SC (WOLO)- Deputies are looking for a man who assaulted a convenience store worker during an armed robbery on Friday night.

The incident happened at The Station store in the 5000 block of Florence Highway in Mayesville around 8:35pm.

Sumter deputies say they found the clerk had been beaten in the head with an unknown object. The victim was airlifted to McLeod hospital in Florence and is now in stable stable condition.

Security footage shows the suspect entering the store wearing dark clothing, a black fishing/’boonie’ style hat and a pair of white gloves. Deputies say after the assault, the suspect went behind the counter and took an undetermined amount of money from the register and several other items before fleeing on foot.

Anyone with information is asked to call Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Investigator Jennifer Thomas at (803) 436-2002 or CrimeStoppers at (803) 436-2718 or 1-888-CRIMESC. You do not have to give your name and could get a cash reward.