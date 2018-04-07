Trump Tower fire leaves 1 civilian dead, 4 firefighters hurt: Officials





A middle-aged man died after being pulled from a four-alarm blaze on the 50th floor of the Trump Tower in New York Saturday evening.

The unidentified 67-year-old man was unconscious and unresponsive when he was removed from the Midtown skyscraper and rushed to Mount Sinai Roosevelt Hospital. He was initially listed in critical condition, but pronounced dead later in the evening, according to the NYPD.

Flames and smoke were spotted billowing and debris raining down from the 50th floor of the Trump Tower around 5:30 p.m.

Besides the one fatality, four FDNY firefighters suffered non-life-threatening injuries — two of them burn-related, FDNY Commissioner Daniel Nigro said during a press conference.

They were part of 200 other fire and emergency workers battling the four-alarm blaze at the 58-story Fifth Avenue Trump Tower skyscraper at 57th Street in Midtown Manhattan, fire officials confirmed.

Nigro said the fire broke out at around 5:30 p.m. and fire engines and ladders were there within five minutes.

It was knocked down in approximately an hour, he said. The FDNY declared the fire under control around 8 p.m.

Firefighters were sweeping adjacent apartments and stairwells to determine the source of the blaze in one of the skyscraper’s residential apartments, according to fire officials.

There were no evacuations, though some residents left on their own, Nigro confirmed.Multiple street closures slowed foot and car traffic surrounding the tower, from East 55th Street to East 57th Street from Fifth Avenue to Madison Avenue, according to officials. President Trump was not in New York City this weekend. Trump Tower, named for the 45th president, is also the headquarters of The Trump Organization and was the campaign nerve center for Donald Trump when he ran on the GOP ticket in the 2016 predential election. This is the second fire to spark at the skyscraper in recent months. Another blaze back on Jan. 9 three people, including a firefighter, were wounded after Secret Service agents spotted flames coming from a heating and cooling unit located on the rooftop of the building. The president maintains the building’s top three floors as his residential home. He was in the White House Saturday, far removed from the fire incident. The U.S. Secret Service has been made aware of the incident, ABC has learned. Trump praised the building’s construction as a “well built building” and lauded firefighters who managed to put out the blaze on Saturday. “Firemen (and women) did a great job. THANK YOU!” FDNY Commissioner Nigro during a press conference also noted that the tower “sure stood up quite well.” And like his father, Trump’s son Eric Trump hailed the first responders as “truly some of the most incredible people anywhere” for extinguishing a fire “in a residential apartment.” Thank you to the amazing men and women of the NYFD who extinguished a fire in a residential apartment at @TrumpTower. The @FDNY and @NYPD are truly some of the most incredible people anywhere! 🇺🇸🇺🇸 — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) April 7, 2018