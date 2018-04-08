Another top 10 finish, but Johnson still seeks green jacket

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WOLO) – Dustin Johnson found success during his final round at the 2018 Masters, at one point birdying three-straight holes on his back nine.

But Irmo’s own wasn’t able to do enough to catch up to a loaded leader board and is still searching for a first green jacket and a second major championship in his career.

The Dutch Fork alum shot a 69 (-3) Sunday, finishing his four rounds at Augusta National with a score of 281 (-7) for the tournament. Following his third birdie in a row on the 15th hole, DJ reached his lowest score under par of the tournament (-9). But the former Silver Fox and Coastal Carolina Chanticleer bogeyed two of his last three holes of The Masters and finishes eight strokes back of winner Patrick Reed.

Johnson ended up in the top 10 at Augusta for the third time in his eight appearances in the field, all three coming in consecutive order (2015 T-6, 2016 T-4).

The 2016 U.S. Open Champion has finished in the top 10 in five of his seven events played on the PGA Tour this season. He aims to pick up his second win of 2018 in his home state this week, set to compete in the 50th anniversary of the RBC Heritage in Hilton Head Island at Harbour Town.