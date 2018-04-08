Comet Public Forum to be Held on Bus Routes

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Get ready for some changes to The COMET bus route.

According to officials, The Comet is required to reduce the number of service hours by 4,900 to stay within the 2019 budget.

Plans are to restructure service in the northwest (St. Andrews & Harbison) and adding service to the northeast (Killian Road), according to officials.

The forums will be held to present a proposal for service reduction and other route changes in May 2018, say officials. The next forum will be held at the Eastover Library, 608 Main St. Tuesday April 10 5:30pm-7pm