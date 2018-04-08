Gamecocks fall in series finale at No. 9 Kentucky





LEXINGTON, Ky. – The University of South Carolina baseball team fell in the series finale against No. 9 Kentucky, 10-5, Sunday afternoon (April 8) at Cliff Hagan Stadium.

Kentucky jumped on the lead right away in the top of the first on back-to-back home runs from Tristan Pompey and Troy Squires. South Carolina answered with a run in the top of the third as Carlos Cortes blasted his seventh home run of the season, a solo shot, to cut the lead to 2-1.

The Gamecocks tied the game at two in the top of the fourth as Matt Williams reached on an error, moved to second on a Riley Hogan walk, went to third on a wild pitch and scored on a groundout by Hunter Taylor.

The Wildcats built a 5-2 lead in the bottom of the fourth, sending eight men to the plate as South Carolina walked three and hit one and had two wild pitches and a passed ball in the frame.

The Gamecocks scored a run in the sixth on Hogan’s RBI single and looked to have more, but Kentucky’s Trey Dawson made a great diving stop on Chris Cullen’s hard-hit ball up the middle to save two runs.

Kentucky then scored four runs in the bottom of the sixth, three from a Luke Heyer home run. South Carolina plated two in the top of the seventh on RBI’s from Williams and Jacob Olson. Kentucky ended the scoring with a run in the bottom of the eighth.

South Carolina continues its road trip on Tuesday night at The Citadel. First pitch is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Joe Riley Park.

Information from a press release was used in the writing of this article.