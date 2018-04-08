Lexington County Holds Electronic Recycling and Paper Shredding Event

LEXINGTON, SC (WOLO)– Are you looking to rid your household of old electronics, what about old paperwork?

The County of Lexington Solid Waste Management department, along with Keep the Midlands Beautiful and the Lexington County Stormwater Consortium are hosting a recycling event.

According to officials, Lexington County residents can recycle electronics and household hazardous waste and have paper documents shred on site free of charge on Saturday, April 14, 2018 from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Chapin High School, located at 300 Columbia Ave, Chapin, SC 29036.

Electronics * Household Hazardous Waste Paper Shredding Limit: 8 items per household Paint Limit: 8 gallons Limit: 5 boxes/bags per Computers & Monitors (Oil and Latex) household Printers, Copiers, Scanners Cleaners & Degreasers Shredding performed on site TVs Glues & Adhesives Please Note Cell Phones PCB Ballasts VCR and DVD Players Fire Extinguishers ONLY waste from Lexington Fax Machines Fluorescent Tubes County households will be Stereo Equipment Items with Mercury accepted. Household Electronics Pool & Spa Chemicals NO commercial/business drop- Gaming Systems Solvents & Thinners Household Batteries offs will be accepted. Electronics are always NO refrigerators or other large accepted at Lexington County’s NO Explosives appliances will be accepted. Edmund Landfill, open Mon-Sat NO Asbestos These must be taken to the 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. NO Medical Items Edmund Landfill.

* Electronic Waste (computers/monitors, printers/copiers, TVs, cell phones) must be recycled and may not be placed in the garbage in accordance with the SC Code of Law, 48-60-05 et seq. Residents should keep electronics intact for the purpose of recycling.

For more information and future recycling dates, please visit the Lexington County Solid Waste Management website at www.lex-co.sc.gov/solidwaste