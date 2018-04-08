No. 6 Clemson defeats Notre Dame 5-2 in Game two of DH





NOTRE DAME, IND. – Jake Higginbotham, Travis Marr and Ryley Gilliam combined to pitch No. 6 Clemson to a 5-2 victory over Notre Dame in the second game of a doubleheader at Frank Eck Stadium on Sunday afternoon. The Tigers, who swept the doubleheader and won the series 2-1, improved to 25-7 overall and 10-5 in the ACC. The Fighting Irish dropped to 13-18 overall and 5-10 in ACC play.

Chris Williams lined a two-out single to score Logan Davidson in the first inning. Clemson scored two runs in the fifth inning, as Kier Meredith ripped a run-scoring single, then Jordan Greene scored on a double steal. In the sixth inning, the Fighting Irish scored two runs, but Clemson answered with two runs in the eighth inning, highlighted by Williams’ run-scoring single.

Higginbotham (4-1) earned the win by allowing five hits, two runs and two walks with three strikeouts in 5.0 innings pitched. Gilliam pitched the final 2.0 innings to record his fifth save of the year. Cameron Junker (0-3) suffered the loss, as he gave up five hits, three runs and one walk with seven strikeouts in 4.2 innings pitched.

The Tigers travel to North Augusta, S.C., to take on Georgia on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. Clemson is the designated home team in the inaugural game at SRP Park.