U.N. Security Council to hold Emergency Session on Suspected Syrian Gas Attack

BEIRUT (AP) – The U.N. Security Council is planning to meet in emergency session on Monday to discuss a suspected poison gas attack in the eastern suburbs of Damascus, the last foothold for the Syrian opposition.

Opposition activists and local rescuers say at least 40 people died, including families found in their homes and shelters. The Syrian government is denying the allegations, calling them fabrications. But human rights groups and U.N. officials say the tactic amounts to forced displacement, a war crime

International condemnation has followed the reports. Netherlands Foreign Minister Stef Blok says that an immediate investigation is needed to break the pattern of impunity and that the Security Council must act.

In the U.S., President Donald Trump blames Syrian government forces and warns there will be a “big price to pay.”