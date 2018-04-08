Visitation, Funeral Announced for Fallen Saluda County Deputy

SALUDA, SC (WOLO) –Services have been announced for fallen Saluda County Sheriff’s Deputy, Corporal Dale Hallman.

According to the Sheriff’s Department, Hallman will be remembered as a devoted law enforcement officer with five years of service at the Saluda County Sheriff’s Office.

In addition, the Sheriff says Hallman served the citizens of Saluda County as a Lieutenant in the County Fire Service. In 2016, Corporal Hallman was awarded the Medal of Valor for his outstanding service to Saluda County.

Corporal Hallman leaves behind a wife, unborn child, and two beloved step sons.

Visitation will be at Ramey’s Funeral Home on Sunday April 8, 2018 from 4pm-6pm and the service will be held at Saluda Baptist on April 9, 2018 at 11am.