WATCH: Dustin Johnson aims to improve putting after Masters

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WOLO) – Irmo native Dustin Johnson earned a top-10 finish at his third-straight showing at The Masters, but he was critical of his putting performance on the greens of Augusta National during golf’s first major of the year.

The Dutch Fork alum shot his second sub-70 round of the weekend, posting a 69 (-3) on Sunday. He is set to play in the 50th anniversary of the RBC Heritage next week in Hilton Head Island this week.