Arrest made in deadly shooting last month





Columbia, S.C. (WOLO) – Columbia Police Department investigators have located and arrested 18-year-old Gwan Lamont Perry, Junior who was wanted in connection with a deadly shooting last month.

Officials say he is charged with murder, attempted murder, attempted strong arm robbery, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Perry was located this morning at the Red Roof Inn on Two Notch Road by CPD’s Fugitive Team and the United States Marshals Service (USMS) Fugitive Task Force without incident.

Perry is accused of shooting and killing 30-year-old Cory Jenkins. Officers found Jenkins unresponsive inside a Samson Circle home on March 25, 2018.

Coroner Watts determined that Jenkins died from gunshot wounds to the upper body.

On the day of the shooting, officers also found a second victim inside the home; the 64-year-old male suffered from a gunshot wound to the arm. He has since been treated and released from a local hospital.

Investigators believe the shooting stemmed from an argument. Additional arrests in connection with this investigation are possible.

Citizens with information about the crime or vehicle are encouraged to contact Crimestoppers in any of the following ways:

CALL toll-free, 888-CRIME-SC (274-6372).

TEXT to CRIMES (274637), and mark the beginning of the message with “TIPSC,” followed by the tip information.

LOG onto: www.midlandscrimestoppers.com, and click on the red “Submit a tip” tab.