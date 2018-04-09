Benedict Celebrating Upcoming Inauguration of Schools’s First Female President

COLUMBIA, SC(WOLO)- Benedict College is celebrating the upcoming inauguration of the school’s new president.

Dr. Roslyn Clark Artis will be sworn in as the 14th and first female President on Friday. The college kicked off a series of events Saturday with a service and family picnic.

“We are wanting to celebrate the entire college family,” Artis said. “Today is family day. we began with worship. we are now enjoying our picnic where our alumni are with us. Our students are with us, our staff and faculty. we want all of our family to be together on this day.”

Artis will be sworn in Friday at 11am.